Header
Breuetown2



You are an ENTREPRENEUR. Whether you are a first timer or a serial entrepreneur, you have an AMAZING IDEA that you wanna TURN INTO REALITY. Unfortunately, you can’t code yourself and don’t have a co-founder that can.

Meet Breue - your DIGITAL LAUNCH PARTNER. We turn a good idea into a beautiful full-functioning product for $9K and in 4 WEEKS.

We want to see you succeed. So we’ll be there to chat and collaborate with you on a daily basis. We’ll also advise you on the product vision and business model so you can go VALIDATE YOUR IDEA, RAISE MONEY, and TAKE OVER THE WORLD! :)

We BUILD all kinds of things. From experimental TECHNOLOGIES and APPS to simple PRODUCTS and WEBSITES. We use our own homebrew technology in addition to Swift, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, jQuery, et al.



LOVABLE PRODUCT

4 Weeks

$9K

CLICKABLE DEMO

2 Weeks

$3K

LOGO & BRANDING

1
Week

$1.5K

CLICKABLE DEMO

2 Weeks

$3K

LOVABLE PRODUCT

4 Weeks

$9K

LOGO & BRANDING

1 Week

$1.5K


• The first step is to HAVE A CHAT, discuss your idea, and make sure we're a GOOD FIT for each other.

• We'll send over a TINY CONTRACT formalizing an agreement to work together.

• The work is usually split up into PHASES, so we can easily measure milestones together.

• You'll be able to TRACK the progress though a PRIVATE DEMO.

• We’ll CHAT on a DAILY basis to go over the project and any questions.

• All work will be VERSION CONTROLLED and DOCUMENTED.

• The result will be something that gets you one step closer to VALIDATING YOUR IDEA.

Scoper final


Crumbs


94


Snowyy


H final


Yaura


Populace9

Butter logo

7




Zach van ness

ZACH VAN NESS. I'm a full stack developer and designer. I try to make useful things. I fancy Ruby, JavaScript, Swift, good/functional design, and awesome people.

I believe the greatest instrument for crafting is trial and error. I've run two startups, one was acquired, the other failed.

If i’m not working on building some stuff, i’m either on some strange adventure, hiking, or meditating.

You can follow my work on twitter and dribbble. You can also see some of my mediocre pics on instagram :)










Header

Breue

startup goodies   |   tools   |   programming books   |   hi@breue.com